Hundreds of tributes paid to 'sensitive, caring and kind' school boy Peter Bell after his sudden death

Messages of sympathy have flooded social media after the death of Year 11 pupil and ‘a sensitive, caring and kind young man’ Peter Bell.

In a post St. Pius X College Magherafelt said: ‘It was with profound sadness that we learned of the sudden death of our Year 11 pupil, Peter Bell.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with Peter’s parents, siblings and extended family during this incredibly difficult time.

‘Peter was a sensitive, caring and kind young man who will be sorely missed by all in the St. Pius X family.

‘Peter had a deep love for music, art and the Irish language, and had recently achieved success in GCSE Irish.

‘His friends, classmates and all St Pius X College staff are heartbroken by this sudden loss’.

The statement added that ‘support is being provided by the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Service and our own Pastoral Team’ and the school is ‘grateful for the care and compassion being extended to both students and staff at this time’. It is signed by Principal of the school, Mr P Friel.

Peter Bell

According to funeraltimes.com a funeral for the schoolboy ‘Peter Justin Bell’ who died on August 30 will be held on September 3 at 11am in the Church of St. John and St. Trea Moneymore.

It can be seen on webcam here via webcam st-john-trea-church-moneymore

He will be buried after the service in the adjoining cemetery.

His death is deeply mourned by his parents Declan and Ursula and siblings Leona, Feargal, Priscilla, Martin, Joanne, Patrick and the late Teagan-Rose.

Peter Bell

