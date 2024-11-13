Increasing concern about the whereabouts of 34-year-old Aaron Cousins from the Donaghadee area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are becoming increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of 34-year-old Aaron Cousins from the Donaghadee area.

A post on Police Ards & North Down says that Aaron was last seen today Wednesday at 12:10pm and is wearing black trousers, blue hoodie, black jacket and orange shoes.

He is carrying a backpack and has a brown staffy type dog with him.