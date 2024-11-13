Increasing concern about the whereabouts of 34-year-old Aaron Cousins from the Donaghadee area

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:54 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 14:57 GMT
Police are becoming increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of 34-year-old Aaron Cousins from the Donaghadee area.
A post on Police Ards & North Down says that Aaron was last seen today Wednesday at 12:10pm and is wearing black trousers, blue hoodie, black jacket and orange shoes.

He is carrying a backpack and has a brown staffy type dog with him.

If you have any information on Aaron's whereabouts please contact us on 101 and quote serial 525 of 13/11/2024.

