Jack Murray: Hundreds attending Banbridge funeral hear how "some souls are just too good for this cruel world"

Screen shot of funeral in Saint Patrick's, Banbridge

Hundreds of people packed into St Patrick's Church in Banbridge for the funeral service of 20-year-old Jack Ross Murray.

The Very Rev Andrew McMahon PP Seapatrick (Banbridge) told mournersat the 11.30am service that they had gathered to “pray for the repose of Jack Ross Murray, whom, as you know, died suddenly and tragically at the weekend”.

Very Rev McMahon gave thanks for “Jack's 20 years in this world, among us and among you, especially who knew him and loved him and cherished his company and his presence with you”.

Father McMahon prayed for everyone in Jack’s life “so saddened and shocked by his sudden death” and for “Jack's many good friends, the young people his own age who grew up alongside him and really value Jack as a friend and companion, we pray for your consolation this day as well in your loss”.

Jack Murray

The senior cleric also prayed for Jack’s parents and younger brothers who have suffered an “immense loss”.

In his sermon Father McMahon said he was conscious that “for many of you who are among the younger members of this congregation, it may well be the first time you have come in touch with trauma and tragedy in the way that you have because of Jack's death in recent days”.

"And we are all so sorry that this pain has come your way and into your lives at this time,” he said.

"And then there are the other adult relatives and friends here this morning, close family members like Jack's remaining grandparents, his aunties and uncles, all of whom loved Jack very much as well and played such a valuable role throughout his young life, and who will play an equally valuable role in supporting and accompanying Lynn and Martin and Harry and Ollie as they struggle to cope in times to come, long after this particular day has passed”.

Later in the service, a friend of Jacks called Ronan told the congregation how his friend – nicknamed Stig – “went from never speaking a word to practically chewing our ears off, 24/7” and “as the years passed and we grew closer to Jack and got to see just how pure of a soul Jack really was”.

He said this ranged from “lifting the boys anywhere and anytime, free of charge to lending us footballs boxing gloves, you name it, it was clear that Jack always had the biggest heart”.

He added that “although Jack struggled throughout his life, it was always the simple things that brought him true happiness”.

"Rest easy now, Jack, go to the angels. You deserve your peace. At last, my friend, some souls are just too good for this cruel world,” he added.

Jack died suddenly at his home on Saturday, November 9 – after the funeral in St Patrick’s Church he was interred in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

A death notice in Funeral Times said he was the precious son of Lynne and Martin, much loved brother of Harry, Oliver and the late Hannah.

In a post Banbridge Town Supporters Club said: “The whole Banbridge Town FC family, are shocked and deeply saddened at the sudden passing of, Jack Murray, a young man of 20 years, he was a great lad, pleasant and loved by everyone that knew him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his Mum, Lynne, Dad, Martin, brothers, Harry & Oliver and the entire family circle. May Jack rest in eternal peace. #GodBlessHim”.

Another tribute from Tandragee Rovers FC Academy, said: “Everyone at TRFC Academy is saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Murray, nephew of U10 coach Andy and cousin to players James & Conor.

"Our thoughts are with his mum Lynne, dad Martin, brothers Harry & Oliver, and the wider Murray & Metcalfe families at this very sad time.”

It adds: “The Club’s Chaplain has also offered a Chaplaincy Drop-in, open to all from 7pm this evening.

“Tuesday evening the clubhouse will be open and the kettle on for those who wish to gather around the memory of Jack Murray. I will be on hand to welcome anyone who wishes to come along.”

