Increasing concern about the whereabouts of high-risk missing Northern Ireland man Jason Hughes who has not been seen since April 26
Detectives, who are investigating Jason’s disappearance have issued a specific appeal for information this morning, Thursday 26th September.
Detective Inspector Angus said: “We are continuing to search for 27-year-old Jason Hughes who has not been seen since Friday, 26th April.
“Jason has links to both the Belfast and Craigavon areas, but we believe he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.
“This morning, we are asking people who own buildings in Belfast City Centre, especially derelict ones and those that are also boarded up, to check them.
“We are especially keen that owners of buildings in the North Street, York Gate, Lower Garfield Street and James Street South areas check for signs that Jason may be there.
“We are also continuing to appeal to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him, or have seen him.
Jason is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and has blue eyes.
The appeal adds “I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with Police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.
“Anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference 830 03/08/24."
"You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.