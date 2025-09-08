Increasing concern for 16-year-old Jessica Maugham last seen in the area of south Belfast near Grand central station

Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing Jessica Maugham, 16-years-old from the Lisburn area.

According to a post on Police East Belfast Jessica is reported to have been last seen in the area of south Belfast near Grand central station yesterday, the 6th September. Jessica is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with a slim build and light brown hair and blonde highlights.