Increasing concern for 16-year-old Jessica Maugham last seen in the area of south Belfast near Grand central station
According to a post on Police East Belfast Jessica is reported to have been last seen in the area of south Belfast near Grand central station yesterday, the 6th September. Jessica is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with a slim build and light brown hair and blonde highlights.
Jessica was last seen wearing matching blue leggings and top with white trim and a black full zip hoody.
Any information on Jessica’s whereabouts should be reported through 101 quoting reference 1293- 06/09/25.