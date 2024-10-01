Increasing concern for missing mother Mariana and her two children last seen in the Stewartstown area of Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Oct 2024, 08:47 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 08:51 BST
There is increasing concern for a missing 42-year-old mother and her two children last seen in Co Tyrone.
A post on Police Mid Ulster says: “MISSING PERSONS*

"MARIANA ILIA (42yrs)

"EDUADO ILIA (11yrs)

“EVENLENE ILIA (4yrs)”

"Police are increasingly concerned about the location of the three persons listed above.

"Persons last seen in the Stewartstown area.

"Any information, please contact 101 and quote Police Reference; CC2024092701221”.

