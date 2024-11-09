It has been confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Enniskillen

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Enniskillen last night, Friday November 8

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Shortly after 9.35pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen.

“Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit examining the circumstances of the collision, are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.”

