It has been confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Enniskillen

A man had died following a RTC

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in Enniskillen last night, Friday November 8

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Shortly after 9.35pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Black Audi A4 and a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle on the Derrylin Road, Enniskillen.

“Officers along with colleagues from partner emergency services attended but sadly the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed deceased at the scene.

