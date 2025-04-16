James and Grace have been confirmed as the most popular baby names registered in Northern Ireland in 2024

Baby feet

James and Grace were the most popular first names given to babies in Northern Ireland, for births registered in 2024.

This is one of the findings of the Baby Names 2024 statistics published today by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The statistics show Grace has returned to the top spot as the most popular girls’ name after five years at number one from 2018 to 2022 and has appeared in the top three most popular names for 19 consecutive years.

James has returned to number one after a six-year stretch at the top spot between 2015 and 2020, then regaining it in 2022.

For boys’ names, Cillian was a close second to James.

This name has increased in popularity since entering the top ten most popular names in 2020. Noah returned to third place, at which it has placed five times since 2015, after reaching first place in 2023.

Jude entered the boys’ top ten in 2024 for the first time in the series which dates back to 1997. Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2023 and 2024 were Austin, Rossa, Callum, and Joseph. Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2024 were Royce, Bentley, and Phoenix.

For baby girls, Olivia came in second to Grace, having re-entered the top three for the first time since 2018.

Fiadh returned to third place, down from second place in 2023 and has held a top five position since 2020.

Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2023 and 2024 were Maya, Maria, Eliza, and Ayla.

As with previous years, there were a greater variety of girls’ names (2,289) than boys’ names (1,826) registered in 2024

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2024 were Dolly, Primrose, and Melody.

Birth registrations in 2024 included 948 baby names that had not been used before. Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland, 2024

Boys:

1. James – 143 Babies

2.Cillian – 142 Babies

3.Noah – 139 Babies

4. Jack – 130 Babies

5. Theo – 125 Babies

6. Jude – 124 Babies

7. Luca – 109 Babies

8. Charlie – 106 Babies

9. Oisin – 105 Babies

10. Oliver – 104 Babies

Girls:

1. Grace – 125 Babies

2. Olivia – 109 Babies

3. Fiadh – 104 Babies

4. Aoife – 97 Babies

5. Emily – 96 Babies

6. Lily/Charlotte – 95 Babies

8. Isla/Sophia – 91 Babies

10. Freya – 90 Babies