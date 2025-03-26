James Gribben: Tributes pour in for 'a diligent, kind and gentle man that will be greatly missed' after tragic death in swimming accident in Dominican Republic

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 08:12 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST

Tributes have been paid after the tragic death of a 29-year-old Armagh man in a swimming accident in the Dominican Republic.
He has been named locally as James Gribben.

A post on J.J McArdle & Sons Funeral Directors says he died on March 23, 2025 ‘as the result of a swimming accident in the Dominican Republic’.

He is described as the ‘loving son of John and Aideen, dearest brother of Tomas, Brendan and Henry’.

The death notice adds that ‘funeral arrangements will be published when available’ and his passing is ‘very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and friends’.

Meanwhile in an interview with the Irish News, his father, John, said his son had gone for a swim while walking on the beach, and got into difficulties in the water.

“The family is devastated by this unexpected tragedy,” Mr Gribben said.

James GribbenJames Gribben
James Gribben

“James was a wonderful son with a big personality. He will be sadly missed by his family and circle of friends.”

The family are being assisted by the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

According to posts online, James was a huge Armagh GAA fan.

On the Armagh fans 1889 page a post said: ‘An absolute gent of a man had the pleasure of working with him and attending Armagh games with him, may he rest in eternal peace.”

Dominican RepublicDominican Republic
Dominican Republic

A post on S&W Wholesale page says: ‘We were deeply saddened to hear the tragic news that our valued colleague James Gribben from our Operations team has tragically lost his life while travelling in the Dominican Republic.

‘We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to James’s mother Aideen, father John and brothers Tomas, Brendan and Henry.

‘Clive Whylie Head of Operations commented, “James was an absolute pleasure to have in S&W.

‘His dedication and willingness to support others around him shone through each day.

‘James was a diligent, kind and gentle man that will be greatly missed by all of us.

‘My condolences to all of James’ family and wider circle’.

Meanwhile City of Armagh Rugby Club says in an online post: ‘We are deeply saddened to hear the news about past player James Gribben in such a tragic incident.

‘A highly respected team mate.

‘Everybody at the club sends their deepest condolences to the Gribben family, and all of his friends at this very difficult time’.

RIP James

