James Kelly: Tributes pour in after horror traffic death of 25-year-old Northern Ireland man in Perth, Australia

Tributes have poured in after the death of a 25-year-old Armagh man in Australia on Saturday.

James Kelly died on May 17 ‘as a result of an accident in Australia’, according to a death notice in funeraltimes.com.

The notice adds that he is the son of Catherine and Jim and brother of Natalie.

It adds that funeral arrangements will be published here when available.

Sinn Féin councillor Sarah Duffypaid tribute to the young man and said his death has shocked many people.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of James Kelly, a young man from Armagh City, who lost his life while in Australia,” said councillor Duffy. “This devastating news has shaken our community, and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.

“James was a bright and cherished young man who had his whole life ahead of him, and his loss will be felt by many.

James Kelly

“In particular, I am thinking of his father Jimmy, his mother Catherine, and his sister Natalie at this unimaginably difficult time.

"No words can ease the pain of such a loss, but I hope they can find some comfort in the love and support that surrounds them.

“On behalf of the people of Armagh and the wider district, I extend my deepest condolences to the Kelly family. We hold them in our thoughts and prayers now and in the days to come.”

And on social media, Cuchulainn Hurling Club in Armagh said: “It is with immense sadness that the Committee and Members of Cuchulainn Hurling Club have learned of the sudden passing of James Kelly in Australia, son of our esteemed Vice Chair and Club stalwart Jimmy, and we wish to tender our deepest sympathies to him, his wife Catherine, daughter Natalie, and the entire Kelly and Hagan family circle.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers at this incredibly difficult time.”

And Armagh Harps GFC also said: “Sincere condolences to the Kelly family, Cuchulainn Hurling Club and James’ many friends following his sudden passing.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”.

Numerous tributes were also paid by friends and family, including: