Jason Hughes

Police are making a renewed appeal for information for high risk missing person Jason Hughes.

Detective Inspector Angus said: "We are continuing to search for 27-year-old Jason Hughes who we are treating as a high risk missing person.

"Jason was first reported missing to police in August, but he has not been since Friday 26th April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"His family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time, have not heard from him since early April.

"Jason has links to the Belfast and Craigavon areas, but we believe he could be anywhere in Northern Ireland.

"We are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him, or have seen him. Jason is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

"I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with Police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference 830 of 03/08/24. You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org."

Family statement

“We just want Jason home. As a family - his mum, dad, and brothers - we all miss him and are heartbroken with worry.