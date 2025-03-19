John Logue: Man who died in farm accident is named locally as community remain 'in shock at what has happened'

A man in his 40’s died tragically yesterday in a farm accident.

The man has been named locally as John Logue.

The accident involving farm machinery happened in the Pullytean Road area, close to the border with Co Donegal.

Pullytean Road

It happened in a rural area of Killeter, near Castlederg in Co. Tyrone.

The accident happened after 5pm on March 18.

It is understood the farm accident happened in the townland of Ballymongan which is approximately 7 miles west to the town of Castlederg and near the border with Co. Donegal.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death which occurred in the Pullytean Road area of Killeter on Tuesday, March 18.

Ballymongan Road

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed”.

A spokesperson from HSENI said: “HSENI attended an incident in the Castlederg area last night.

"We are working to establish the facts surrounding the incident and while our enquiries are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment.”

Killeter is a small village and townland near Castlederg in Co Tyrone.

Derry City & Strabane District Councillor for Sinn Fein, Caroline Devine, who lives in the area said that the “whole community is shocked and devastated at the tragic loss of John Logue”.

"Where we live is a really small tight-knit rural community where everyone knows each other so to have this happen to someone so well known and respected in the community and beyond is a terrible shock,” she said.

"The whole area is in a state of shock at what happened.

"I want to extend my condolences to his family, young son and friends at this time.