John Logue: Tributes pour in for father-of-one 'who’s face lit up when chatting about his son' after horror farm death

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 20th Mar 2025, 07:31 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:10 BST

Tributes have poured in for tragic John Logue who died in an accident involving farm machinery on the Pullytean Road, Castlederg, close to the border with Co Donegal.

He died on premises in a rural area of Killeter, near Castlederg in Co. Tyrone.

The accident happened after 5pm on March 18.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a sudden death which occurred in the Pullytean Road area of Killeter on Tuesday, March 18.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed”.

And a spokesperson from HSENI said: “HSENI attended an incident in the Castlederg area last night.

"We are working to establish the facts surrounding the incident and while our enquiries are ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment.”

Derry City & Strabane District Councillor for Sinn Fein, Caroline Devine, who lives in the area said that the “whole community is shocked and devastated at the tragic loss of John Logue”.

John LogueJohn Logue
John Logue

"Where we live is a really small tight-knit rural community where everyone knows each other so to have this happen to someone so well known and respected in the community and beyond is a terrible shock,” she said.

"The whole area is in a state of shock at what happened.

"I want to extend my condolences to his family, young son and friends at this time.

"John is the only boy in the family and his father died last November, so this is devastating for them all”.

Pullytean RoadPullytean Road
Pullytean Road

And a post on The Anglers Inn on social media, says: “We are very sorry to hear about the tragic passing of local man John Logue, a familiar face here at the bar.

"John was a devoted father who’s face lit up when chatting about his son, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time may he rest in peace”.

Other messages include:

  • Lorraine Hemphill – ‘Heart breaking news. John was such a kind caring person. Thinking of all the family at such a sad time’.
  • Janeen Mcmullan - ‘Just devastating’
  • Mary Mc Hugh - ‘Condolences to the entire family circle. Thinking of you all at this sad time’.
  • Susie Connolly - ‘Heartbreaking , thinking of Johns little boy and his family x’
  • Breege Gallen - ‘Such devastating news Rest in peace John condolences to your brokenhearted family’
