Kilrea gas incident: Northern Ireland Firefighters respond to Carbon Monoxide leak in County Londonderry

By Philip Bradfield
Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 11:09 BST
Three people have been taken to hospital after firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide incident in Kilrea, Co Londonderry.

The incident took place at Kurin Road, Kilrea, north west of Ballymena.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called out at 7:24pm on Friday 17 October with a report of people feeling unwell at a property.

Fire Service appliances from Maghera and Kilrea attended alongside three officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Three people have been taken to hospital after firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide incident in Kilrea, Co Londonderry.

Carbon Monoxide was identified within the property, coming from a household appliance.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, gas monitors and ventilation fans to resolve the incident.

Three people were taken to hospital and firefighters left the scene at 10:28pm.

There are no further details at present on the conditions of those taken to hospital.

