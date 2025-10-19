Three people have been taken to hospital after firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide incident in Kilrea, Co Londonderry.

The incident took place at Kurin Road, Kilrea, north west of Ballymena.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called out at 7:24pm on Friday 17 October with a report of people feeling unwell at a property.

Fire Service appliances from Maghera and Kilrea attended alongside three officers and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Carbon Monoxide was identified within the property, coming from a household appliance.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, gas monitors and ventilation fans to resolve the incident.

Three people were taken to hospital and firefighters left the scene at 10:28pm.