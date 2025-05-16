Man and two firefighters killed in fire at former RAF base named

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxfordshire County Council said the two firefighters died while tackling the blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday.

London fire commissioner Andy Roe said one of the fatalities was a leading London firefighter and sub-officer who was on retained duty with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (OFRS).

Mr Roe said another of those who died was from OFRS.

Floral tributes are seen outside Bicester Fire Station following a fire at Bicester Motion, the site of a former RAF base which is home to more than 50 specialist businesses focused on classic car restoration and engineering in Oxfordshire, where a large fire broke out on Thursday. Photo: Emily Smith/PA Wire

Two further OFRS firefighters suffered serious injuries and are currently in hospital, the council added.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

The council said four crews remain at the scene as the blaze is now under control.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the deaths as "devastating news", adding: "The bravery of our firefighters is astounding.

"Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery."

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall gave an emotional statement at the scene of the fire, saying: "I am immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel."

Officers remained at the entrance of the former RAF base yesterday, and a fire engine and ambulance could be seen leaving the area while another police vehicle entered the site.

The man and two firefighters who died were later named by police.

Firefighters Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38, died after explosions were heard at Bicester Motion on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.

David Chester, 57, from Bicester, was also killed, the force added.

Police said both firefighters worked at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Mr Sadler was also part of the London Fire Brigade.