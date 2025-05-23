Man arrested by gardai investigating Creeslough explosion

Emergency services working at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal

Gardai investigating an explosion at a service station in Co Donegal in which 10 people died have arrested a man in his 60s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men, three women and three young people, their ages ranging from five to 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of Friday October 7, 2022 in the village of Creeslough.

The man was arrested on Friday for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is being held at a Garda station in the north-western region

The investigation into the explosion, which ripped through the service station and an adjacent apartment block, is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, where an incident room is in operation.

The inquiry is being led by local gardai, supported by a number of different agencies, including Ireland's Health and Safety Authority.