Man arrested by police investigating the circumstances around the death of a woman in the Ashgrove Park area of Magherafelt yesterday

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:54 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, aged in her 50s, in Magherafelt.
Officers, responding to a report, found the woman unresponsive in her home in the Ashgrove Park area of the town yesterday afternoon, Sunday 18 August.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

There are no further details at present.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Tuesday 20 August.