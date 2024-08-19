Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman, aged in her 50s, in Magherafelt.

Officers, responding to a report, found the woman unresponsive in her home in the Ashgrove Park area of the town yesterday afternoon, Sunday 18 August.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

There are no further details at present.