Man in a critical condition in hospital after serious traffic collision in Co Down

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in Comber.

They received a report at approximately 9.40pm on Wednesday of a collision involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Focus in the Belfast Road area of the town.

The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan, a man aged in his 40s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition.

A woman aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.