Man in a critical condition in hospital after serious traffic collision in Co Down

By Adam Kula
Published 7th Nov 2024, 21:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in Comber.

They received a report at approximately 9.40pm on Wednesday of a collision involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Focus in the Belfast Road area of the town.

The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan, a man aged in his 40s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition.

General image of police lights (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)General image of police lights (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
General image of police lights (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

The PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1725 06/11/24.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice