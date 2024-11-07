Man in a critical condition in hospital after serious traffic collision in Co Down
They received a report at approximately 9.40pm on Wednesday of a collision involving a Volkswagen Tiguan and Ford Focus in the Belfast Road area of the town.
The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan, a man aged in his 40s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Focus, a man aged in his 20s, is in a critical condition.
A woman aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
The PSNI said: “Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1725 06/11/24.”