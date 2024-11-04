Man in court today after serious assault of pensioner in Antrim on November 2
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Antrim on Saturday, 2nd November have charged a man to court.
The 21-year-old has been charged with wounding, two counts of criminal damage and one count of attempted criminal damage.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court today, Monday 4th November.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.