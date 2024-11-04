Man in court today after serious assault of pensioner in Antrim on November 2

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Antrim on Saturday, 2nd November have charged a man to court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been charged with wounding, two counts of criminal damage and one count of attempted criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court today, Monday 4th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.