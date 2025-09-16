Man in his 20s who died at scene of horror road collision in Downpatrick is named

PSNI have confirmed that the man who died following a serious road traffic collision in Downpatrick on Monday, September 15th was 21-year-old Ryan Cunningham.

Mr Cunningham was the driver of a silver VW Bora which was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “An investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened is ongoing.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or was travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 760 15/09/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Earlier the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received at approximately 2pm on Monday, 15th September of a collision involving a silver VW Bora and grey Toyota Avensis on the Ballydugan Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"Sadly, the driver of the VW Bora, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The passenger of the same vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, was seriously injured, and remains in hospital at this time.

“Two women who were travelling in the Toyota Avensis also required hospital treatment.

“The road which was closed for a time in order to facilitate emergency services, has now fully reopened."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 14:08 following reports of an Road Traffic Collision in the Ballydugan Road Area, Downpatrick.

He added that ‘5 Emergency Ambulance crews, 1 Paramedic, 1 Ambulance Officer, 1 Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene’ and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked the scene.

The statement added that ‘following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three people were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance’.

In a statement Newry Mourne and Down Councillor Alan Lewis told of his sadness to learn of tragic death on Ballydugan Road. “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death following a road traffic collision on the Ballydugan Road,” he said.

"My heartfelt sympathies and condolences go to the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life.

"The sudden loss of life on our roads is always a profound shock, leaving a lasting impact on families and on the wider community.

"In times of such sorrow, I know that the warmth, comfort, and support of our community will be a source of strength to those who are grieving.

"I want to pay tribute to the emergency services for their quick and professional response at the scene.

"Their tireless work in the most difficult of circumstances deserves our recognition and gratitude.

"I also want to commend local residents who live nearby and who offered immediate assistance and support, their actions embody the very best of community spirit. “My thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.”

And Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason expressed her condolences to the family of a man who was killed in a road traffic collision in Downpatrick.

“My immediate thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

"I want to wish a full recovery to the others who remain in hospital and those who required hospital treatment.