Popular restaurant says 'business as usual' today after overnight fire and they're 'looking forward to welcoming you all for food, accommodation, and of course plenty of craic'
In a post on their page – Brown Trout Golf and Country Inn – the owners say: ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT - BUSINESS AS USUAL AT THE BROWN TROUT’.
‘As some of you may already know, we unfortunately had a fire at the Brown Trout during the night,’ says the post.
‘Everyone is ok and we were able to contain and isolate the damage.
‘As a result, we are pleased to say that it is business as usual at the Trout, and we are looking forward to welcoming you all for food, accommodation, and of course plenty of craic,’ they add.
Owners Bill and Jane O’Hara then clarify that ‘our phone lines are currently down but we’ll be up and running soon and you’re welcome to pop in or message us on here!’
They further added: ‘We would like to thank the N.I Fire Service who have been absolutely brilliant, all our staff who continue to be so professional, and all our current guests, regulars and local customers for showing us such amazing support.
And in another message on social media NIFRS North said: ‘In the early hours of Tuesday morning, crews from Ballymoney, Coleraine and Kilrea attended a fire at the Brown Trout Inn.
‘The fire was located in the laundry room.
‘Crews using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and main jets extinguished the blaze and prevented fire spread to adjoing accommodation’.
After breaking news about the fire the page was inundated with goodwill messages from customers.
The messages included:
