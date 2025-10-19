Man in 'life-threatening condition' after being pushed outside bar in Lurgan

​A man was left in a “life-threatening condition” at the weekend due to an incident in Lurgan.

​Detectives are investigating what they have called a “serious early-morning altercation” at licensed premises in the Co Armagh town.

The PSNI said that they had received a report at about 12.55am today concerning a man aged in his 50s who had sustained a “serious head injury”.

The force said in a statement: “The man had been attempting to re-enter licensed premises in the William Street area when he became aggressive towards two members of door staff.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has called the incident 'extremely distressing'

“It’s understood the door staff pushed the man back, who then fell and struck his head on the ground.

“They provided medical treatment to the man who was then taken onward to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“Our enquiries are continuing today into the exact circumstances of what happened.

“Anyone who noticed what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 75 19/10/25.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of what happened that we could review.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said today: “I have been in close contact with the PSNI this morning.

“This is an extremely distressing situation and my thoughts and prayers are with the individual involved and their family at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything, or who has further information, to pass that directly to the police.

“The PSNI have already provided a clear account to the public regarding the circumstances of the incident.

“In light of that, it is important that people do not speculate online and instead allow the police to get on with their job.