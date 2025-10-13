Man remains in custody after suspicious death of woman in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey
A 40-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey.
A PSNI statement says police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Newtownabbey’s Old Mill Drive.
They add that enquiries are ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course.
It’s understood a post mortem examination is taking place.
Earlier a PSNI spokesman said the man aged 40 was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.
