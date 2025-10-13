Man remains in custody after suspicious death of woman in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Oct 2025, 07:39 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 15:54 BST
A 40-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey.

A PSNI statement says police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Newtownabbey’s Old Mill Drive.

They add that enquiries are ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course.

It’s understood a post mortem examination is taking place.

The scene at the police cordon outside a property in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey, following the death of a woman, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture date: Monday October 13, 2025.

Earlier a PSNI spokesman said the man aged 40 was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

A further update will be provided in due course.

