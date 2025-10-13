Man remains in custody after suspicious death of woman in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI statement says police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Newtownabbey’s Old Mill Drive.

They add that enquiries are ongoing and a further update will be provided in due course.

It’s understood a post mortem examination is taking place.

The scene at the police cordon outside a property in the Old Mill Drive area of Newtownabbey, following the death of a woman, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture date: Monday October 13, 2025.

Earlier a PSNI spokesman said the man aged 40 was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.