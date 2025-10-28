'Many costumes for sale pose serious risks to young children' - Warning as 80 per cent of children’s costumes fail safety tests

A stark warning has revealed the hidden horrors of Halloween as over 80 per cent of children’s costumes fail safety tests.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is urging families to take extra care this Halloween after new government testing revealed widespread safety failures in children’s costumes.

The warning follows findings from the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) in 2024, which showed that more than 80 per cent of costumes tested failed basic safety checks.

Tests carried out by OPSS on 128 costumes—mostly purchased from online marketplaces—found serious issues including flammability risks and strangulation hazards.

RoSPA is advising parents to only buy costumes from trusted retailers and to check for the UKCA or CE mark to ensure products meet UK safety standards.

The OPSS investigation found that 28 costumes failed flammability tests, while 59 featured cords or drawstrings that posed a strangulation risk.

In addition, 98 costumes lacked essential safety labelling, making it harder for parents to assess risk.

Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: "These results are deeply concerning. Parents need to be vigilant and check for safety markings before buying.

"A UKCA or CE mark means the costume has passed critical safety tests, including for fire resistance.”

Graham Russell, Chief Executive at the Office for Product Safety and Standards, said: "Fancy dress can be an enjoyable part of Halloween, but our tests showed many costumes for sale, particularly those online, pose serious risks to young children.

"Please take extra care before you buy.”

RoSPA is also reminding families to follow basic safety precautions during Halloween celebrations:

Avoid open flames such as candles and fireplaces.

Ensure children are supervised while trick-or-treating.

Make costumes visible with reflective strips or torches.

Avoid homemade costumes, which may not meet fire safety standards.

Check the OPSS website for product recalls before use.