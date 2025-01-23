Michael Longley: Tributes paid to 'a Prince of the English language who transcended the narrow categories of ‘Irish’ and ‘British’ after his death

Poet Michael Longley dies aged 85.

Queen’s University Belfast has said it is ‘saddened to hear of the passing of one of Ireland's great poets and Honorary graduate Michael Longley CBE’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement they said: “We would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, in particular his wife, Professor Emerita Edna Longley, a distinguished lecturer and poetry critic at Queen's.

"Throughout his illustrious career, Michael received numerous accolades including the T.S. Eliot Prize and the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Born in Belfast in 1939, Michael's profound contributions to literature and his deep connection to our city have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

"Michael's legacy will continue at Queen's, not least through the Longley Room as well as the Michael Longley Endowed Scholarship Fund, established in recognition of the family's contributions to the university and the arts.

"Longley himself said: "I hope by the time I die, my work will look like four really long poems. A very long love poem; a very long meditation on war and death; a very long nature poem and a playful poem on the art of poetry."

Also in a statement, SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP paid tribute to the renowned poet following his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hanna proposed Mr Longley for the Freedom of Belfast in 2015.

Michael Longley dies aged 85

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Claire Hanna said: "We are deeply saddened at the death of our great poet, Michael Longley, who I had the privilege of knowing as a family friend and neighbour.

"I offer my deepest condolences to his wife of sixty years, Edna, his family and his grandchildren.

"Michael was a Prince of the English language who transcended the narrow categories of ‘Irish’ and ‘British’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was our greatest living poet. More pertinently, he was a beautiful human being, kind generous, open humorous. He was truly a wonderful person.

"It was a deep honour to nominate him for the Freedom of Belfast in recognition of the massive artistic contribution he made to his native city.