A Presbyterian minister has called for prayers for a well-known north Antrim family hit by devastating tragedy.

​Rev Dr Alves-Areias from Mosside Presbyterian Church told of the shock and sadness throughout the community after a “well known and loved” local mother was critically injured in an accident before the woman’s father then passed away suddenly the next day.

Popular mother Shelley Feeney was rushed to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle collision near her home in Mosside outside Ballymoney on Monday.

​A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Knockmore Road area of Stranocum, Ballymoney, shortly after 10.30am on Monday 14th April.

“One woman aged in her 30s has been taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition at this time.”

​A prayer service for Shelley was held in Mosside Presbyterian Church on Tuesday evening and “almost every seat was occupied – and the hall holds about 150 seats, maybe more”.

​Rev Dr Alves-Areias confirmed that he is now handling the funeral of her father James Feeney who died suddenly on Tuesday at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

​His funeral notice says that his funeral will be at 2pm on Friday to Mosside Presbyterian Graveyard.

Mosside Presbyterian Church

​The minister said the community are “shocked and saddened at what has happened” to Shelley Feeney as she is “well known and loved in the community”.

​”She has been part and parcel of community initiatives over the years, so there aren't many in the community who don't know Shelley,” he said.

“The community are feeling the weight of what has happened and are rallying round in an amazing way to help support the family in different ways.”

​Rev Alves-Areias also called for the community to pray for the family, “but I would also ask the community to do what they do best – rally round and be there for them practically”.

“The church community in the village is like a family and they will look out for this family and the wider family who are affected,” he said.

“I would ask that the rest of the community do the same, to be there for them when they need it, to give them space when they need it, to respect their privacy and not to speculate on what happened.

​”There is a long road ahead for this family and they need all the help and support they can get. That said, I'm confident that the people in Mosside will do that and then some.”

​On social media a post from the church says: “People have been asking how they can help Shelly and Stephen's family at this time.

“First of all, keep praying, not just for Shelley, but for Stephen too. Be present for them when they need it, but give space too.

“Practically, we've set up a gofundme page to help with travel costs, meals, etc – whatever they need. If you want to help in that way, see the link below.’

In a statement, North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: “Following a tragic accident in Mosside, north Antrim, there is much anxiety and worry for the young mother involved and her wider family.

​“Many are thinking and praying for this family at this dire time.