Missing Northern Ireland schoolboy Peter Quigley found 'safe and well'

Police have revealed that schoolboy Peter Quigley has been found ‘safe and well’.

And they thanked the public for their cooperation.

Earlier a post on Police Derry City & Strabane said: “Peter Quigley has been reported to Police as a missing young person.

"He is described as 13-years-old, wearing grey Tshirt, dark shorts and dark traine

Missing Peter Quigley

"He is approximately 5ft 5ins tall with dark brown hair of medium build”.