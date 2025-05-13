Missing Northern Ireland schoolboy Peter Quigley found 'safe and well'

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th May 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 08:26 BST
Police have revealed that schoolboy Peter Quigley has been found ‘safe and well’.

And they thanked the public for their cooperation.

Earlier a post on Police Derry City & Strabane said: “Peter Quigley has been reported to Police as a missing young person.

"He is described as 13-years-old, wearing grey Tshirt, dark shorts and dark traine

Missing Peter Quigleyplaceholder image
Missing Peter Quigley

"He is approximately 5ft 5ins tall with dark brown hair of medium build”.

The appeal adds that Peter was last seen ‘at approximately 8:00pm on Monday the 12 May in the Galliagh area of the city’.

Related topics:PoliceNorthern IrelandDerry CityStrabane
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice