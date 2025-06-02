Mother of crash victim, Caitlin-Rose McMullan, backs safety calls as school bus legislation announced

The mother of a schoolgirl who died in a road crash has backed road safety calls as planned new legislation around school buses is announced.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins on Monday announced her intention for a law to prohibit the overtaking of school buses which have stopped to drop off or pick up passengers.

Bereaved families were at Parliament Buildings on Monday to back an Opposition motion calling for stronger safeguarding measures at school bus stops, including requiring vehicles to stop for school buses and around road layouts.

SDLP leader Clare Hanna said her party brought the motion, after meeting with bereaved families and safety campaigners following recent as well as less recent tragedies.

She said it is clearly not a political campaign, and that they were glad to use Opposition Day time to work to achieve something meaningful for the bereaved families.

Stella McMullan, whose daughter Caitlin-Rose died after being hit by a car when exiting her school bus in March near Castledawson, Co Londonderry, said she also wants to see improvements in bus safety, including safe places on road sides.

“My daughter unfortunately lost her life 88 days ago getting off her school bus,” she said.

Stella McMullan, mother of Caitlin-Rose McMullan, speaking during a press conference at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, with families who who have been impacted by crashes at school bus stops in Northern Ireland, ahead of an SDLP Opposition Day motion calling for a legal requirement for vehicles to stop when a school bus is picking up or dropping off pupils .

She said as well as targeting drivers, she also wanted to highlight places where school children get off buses where there is no footpath or bus shelters.

“My daughter died on a 60mph road where there was no footpath, no shelter and basically got off the bus on to a grass verge, so the bus pass she was issued was, I thought, a death sentence looking back now,” she said.

“I am here today to try and get the bus safety message out there, into schools, into the kids’ minds, drivers and for every mother and father to talk to their kids about bus safety.

“Had there been bus safety in place, maybe I wouldn’t have lost my daughter. That’s where I am coming from today.”

MLAs at Stormont today debate plans to bring forward legislation to prohibit drivers overtaking school buses which have stopped to drop off or pick up their passengers.

Bob Hogg, whose daughter Caitlin died in December 2022, two days after being struck after disembarking a bus near Kinawley, Co Fermanagh.

“We’re very encouraged today that this motion has been brought forward, not just from a legislative perspective but hopefully this increases the general awareness in relation to school bus safety for all our kids,” he said.

Ms Kimmins said road safety “is a priority for me”, adding recent tragic events have “highlighted the need for all of us to be cognisant of the safety of children when they are getting on or off school buses”.

“Having asked officials within the department to explore the issue, it is now my intention to introduce legislation which will prohibit the overtaking of school buses,” she said.

“It is incumbent on drivers to take extra care around buses, and this was highlighted by my department’s most recent advertising campaign.

“However, I believe strengthening the law around this issue is an important step in further improving safety for children here.

“I have met grieving families and heard their heartbreaking stories. I am committing to introducing legislation to help prevent more lives being devastated.

“Whilst legislation is being prepared, there are actions we can all take that will help us reach our goal – take more care on the roads, slow down and ignore our mobile phones.”

She added that her department is using other measures to improve road safety including 20mph zones around schools and work on the delivery of the Graduated Driver Licensing scheme.

She also confirmed measures will be put in place to reinforce existing policy around the proper use of signs and lights on buses carrying children to and from school.

Under these new measures, fixed penalty notices will be issued to drivers who fail to operate these lights as required.