Caitlin-Rose McMullan: Heartbreak after 'a very popular pupil who was always smiling' is killed after getting off school bus near her home - school tells how friends 'are heartbroken by her untimely passing'

Devastation has been expressed after an 11-year-old school girl sadly died near her home following a collision outside Castledawson yesterday (5th March).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caitlin-Rose McMullan was struck by a car after getting off a schoolbus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.

The youngster went to St. Pius X College in Magherafelt.

A statement released this afternoon (Thursday) says: “It was with profound sadness that we were informed this morning about the loss of one of our pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Caitlin-Rose’s mother and father, her brother, Shea, who is also a pupil at St.

Pius X College, and the wider family circle during this incredibly difficult time.

"Caitlin-Rose was a very popular pupil who was always smiling.

"Her Form Teachers described her as ‘a joy to teach due to her kind and fun-loving nature’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillhead road, Castledawson

"She was an outgoing, bubbly and caring child, who will be greatly missed by fellow pupils and staff alike.

"Over the course of Year 8, Caitlin-Rose earned numerous accolades for excellent effort and outstanding classwork, approaching every assignment with interest and enthusiasm.

"Caitlin Rose’s friends and classmates are heartbroken by her untimely passing, and they are receiving support from our staff and relevant professional services.

"We acknowledge, and are very grateful for, the support both staff and students have received from the Education Authority Critical Incident Response Team at this very challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulance

"May Caitlin-Rose’s gentle soul rest in Heavenly Peace. St Pius X, Pray for her.”

Earlier PSNI Inspector Adair, appealing for witnesses to the collision said: “There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene.

"I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

"This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the scene of the collision, the Hillhead Road in Castledawson, has reopened and their investigation continues.

He asked anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038 05/03/25.

The Major Incident Public Portal can be accessed here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U07-PO2

A statement from the CCMS said that Council & Staff are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Caitlin-Rose McMullan following a road traffic collision which occurred on the Hillhead Road, outside Castledawson, yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 5 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Caitlin-Rose was a Year 8 student at St. Pius X College, Magherafelt and we would like to extend our condolences to her family, friends, fellow pupils and staff at the school who remain in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time,’ they said.

‘May she Rest in Peace’.

SDLP Counsillor for Moyola, Councillor Denise Johnston said: “We are so very saddened by the news that another young girl from Castledawson has died.

"The community are in absolute shock.

"Our children are so precious to us, there is no pain greater than losing them. This is every parents worst nightmare.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and I know the good people of Castledawson will rally around them in the days and weeks ahead to support them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein Councillor Ian Milne said the Castledawson community has been left shocked following the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in a serious road traffic incident.

The Mid-Ulster councillor said: “The people of Castledawson and neighbouring areas were left in a state of shock yesterday evening on learning of the serious road traffic incident involving a 12-year-old schoolgirl whilst disembarking from a bus on her way home from school.

“The schoolgirl was hit by a vehicle near her home and sadly died as a result of her injuries.

“My heart goes out to the parents, family and friends of the young schoolgirl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local Castledawson community are completely devastated at the loss of life of the young girl and I know the community will rally to support the bereaved family in whatever way they can.”

The tragedy comes a month after another tragic death of a schoolgirl in the same area – Imogen Cleary-Vong.

The Saint Mary’s schoolgirl died after her body was recovered from the River Moyola on February 2, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) told of their shock at the latest death of a schoolgirl.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of a pupil following a road traffic incident which occurred on the Hillhead Road, outside Castledawson yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 5 March),” they said.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family, friends, fellow pupils and staff at the school, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“The EA’s Critical Incident Response Team are supporting the school during this difficult time and will provide emotional support to both students and staff.

“We would kindly ask that the family, school and wider community are afforded the time and space to grieve this unimaginable loss.