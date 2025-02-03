Imogen Cleary-Vong: School pays tribute to 'bright, talented young person' after her body recovered from the River Moyola

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after being rescued from the River Moyola in Co Londonderry yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesman said that police responded to a report in relation to a female in the water in the Castledawson area on Sunday morning (2nd February).

He said that officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the female was rescued from the water.

He added that ‘sadly she later died in hospital’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imogen Cleary-Vong

And ‘the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time’.

She has been named locally as Imogen Cleary-Vong from the Castledawson area who was a pupil at Saint Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt.

A death notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors says: ‘Cleary-Vong (Castledawson) 2nd February 2025 Suddenly.

It adds she is the ‘beloved daughter of Michael and Pauline, loving sister of Dylan and Cody’ and funeral arrangements will be released later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIAS

Her death is ‘deeply regretted by her father, mother, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle and friends’.

And in a statement, Principal of St. Mary’s Grammar, Mr Paul McClean, said: “Our entire school community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected death of our Year 11 pupil, Imogen Cleary-Vong.

"Imogen was a bright, talented young person with a wonderful flair for art in particular, and she will be deeply missed.

"“We have a very close and tight knit school community and we have put arrangements in place to ensure that specialist support is available to help pupils, staff and families in the coming days and weeks ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are making every effort to ensure that they are fully supported and encouraged to share their thoughts and emotions.

“We offer and share our sincere condolences to Imogen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

And local Councillor Denise Dunlop, who lives along the Moyola river, said: “This is a nightmare for any parent.

"We all get a sense of the complete devastation for a parent to get that news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is only 15, at Saint Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt with a bright future ahead of her and everything to live for”.

The SDLP Councillor in Mid Ulster Council added: “She was an only daughter, very precious to them with plenty if friends as well so the whole community is just devastated for her and for the family.

"All their lives are changed forever,”

Hundreds of tributes to the 15-year-old have flooded social media.

Tributes posted online include: