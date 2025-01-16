Motorcyclist dies in Antrim crash: Police appeal for information on collision with lorry

The PSNI have appealed for information about the fatal crash.

The police have appealed for information after a motorcyclist died in a road crash with a lorry in County Antrim on Thursday morning (16th).

The collision took place in the Steeple Road area, a rural road that runs between Antrim Area Hospital and Kells, at around 9.35am.

Although ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Said PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair on Thursday evening: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

“The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.”