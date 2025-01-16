Motorcyclist dies in Antrim crash: Police appeal for information on collision with lorry

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 16th Jan 2025, 19:06 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 19:58 BST
The PSNI have appealed for information about the fatal crash.
The PSNI have appealed for information about the fatal crash.
The police have appealed for information after a motorcyclist died in a road crash with a lorry in County Antrim on Thursday morning (16th).

The collision took place in the Steeple Road area, a rural road that runs between Antrim Area Hospital and Kells, at around 9.35am.

Although ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Said PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair on Thursday evening: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

“The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.”

She added: “Inquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the collision investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”

