Motorcyclist dies in Antrim crash: Police appeal for information on collision with lorry
The collision took place in the Steeple Road area, a rural road that runs between Antrim Area Hospital and Kells, at around 9.35am.
Although ambulances were dispatched to the scene, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
Said PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair on Thursday evening: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry.
“The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.”
She added: “Inquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the collision investigation unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.