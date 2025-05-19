MP welcomes a safe resolution to Bangor firearms incident as man detained by police

A man has been detained by police in relation to a firearms incident in the High Street area of Bangor last night.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show armed police confronting an individual along with the apparent sound of gunshots.

A cordon remains in place on the street as Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers carry out enquiries. The PSNI has asked the public to continue to avoid the area.

Police also said they appreciate the public’s patience and ask that you still continue to avoid the area at this time.

North Down MP Alex Easton has welcomed a safe resolution to Bangor firearms incident and called for improved mental health support.

"I am greatly relieved that the major firearms incident in Bangor’s High Street has now been safely brought to a conclusion.

"It is a huge relief that no one was harmed, and I commend the PSNI for their swift and professional response”.

He said the “restraint and composure shown by police officers in such a dangerous and unpredictable situation is to be highly praised”.

"Thanks to their actions, the individual involved was safely detained without injury, and I am grateful to all those in the emergency services who helped ensure public safety.

"It has been reported that the individual involved identified as a veteran and was displaying signs of serious mental health distress.

"This deeply concerning situation highlights the urgent need for improved mental health services, particularly for those who have served our country and may be struggling with the invisible wounds of their experiences.

"We must do more to ensure that individuals in crisis receive the support and intervention they need before situations escalate to this level.

" I will be seeking further information on this incident and engaging with relevant agencies to explore what more can be done to support mental health provision, especially for our veterans”.

He further thanked the public for their cooperation during the incident and for following PSNI advice to avoid the area.

He added: “Bangor is a resilient and supportive community, and I know we will rally around those affected.

"My thoughts remain with everyone impacted by today’s events, and I will continue to monitor developments closely."

And in ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, DUP MP Peter Weir said: “Thankfully tonight’s incident in Bangor has ended without serious injury.

"Critical that the poor man gets the help and support that he needs, but as a first act let’s all show him and his family respect and dignity by taking down the video footage from social media”.

And DUP MLA Stephen Dunne praised the response of PSNI officers following the firearm incident on High Street in Bangor on Sunday evening.

"This was a deeply concerning and dangerous incident in the heart of Bangor that could have had tragic consequences,” he said.

"I want to commend the PSNI, particularly the armed response unit, for their brave and decisive action in dealing with what was clearly a volatile and delicate situation, and we can be thankful for their swift action.

“I know this incident will have caused alarm for many in the area, and I urge the public to allow the police the time and space to carry out a full investigation. It is vital that we support our police service as they work to keep our communities safe.

“I would urge anyone circulating videos of this incident online to cease doing so given that they are likely to contain images of a vulnerable individual.

"I have received assurances that there were no injuries related to the incident, and whilst one individual was detained, they then received care from the Ambulance Service”.

And Alliance North Down MLA Connie Egan also thanked police for their hard work to keep people safe.

Ms Egan has said: “This is an extremely concerning incident which will have caused distress to many in Bangor.

“No one wants to see guns on our streets or threat of harm against anyone in our community, and I want to thank the PSNI for their quick and diligent response during what has been a very stressful, challenging weekend for them.