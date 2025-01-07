Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery woman, known only as ‘Miss. S from County Antrim’, has landed an amazing £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday 22 November.

And it has been revealed that she plans to use her winnings to go on holiday to Disneyland.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the special draw on Friday 22 November saw 100 European millionaires made in one night, including Miss. S.

EuroMillions

The County Antrim local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Amazing news for Miss. S, who has landed a million-pound win!

"We hope she has a fantastic time in Disneyland. Huge congratulations!”

