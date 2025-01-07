Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another Met Office Weather warning for snow and ice has been issued – from 3pm today (January 7) to 11am tomorrow (January 8), as the PSNI ask road users to exercise caution due to icy roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest weather warning comes after the PSNI advised drivers need to be aware that ‘stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front’.

The latest Met Office Yellow weather Warning for snow and ice will start at 3pm today (January 7) and is valid until 11am today (January 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning covers – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

The warning says that ‘some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services’, ‘probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

It adds: “Showers of rain and sleet near coasts, and snow inland, will continue to affect Northern Ireland this afternoon and into this evening.

"Overnight, showers should become confined to coastal areas,” adds the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With winds easing, it is likely to be a much colder night than last night, bringing widespread frost and icy patches”.

The forecast adds that in order to ‘keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy’ you should ‘plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal’.

And ‘if you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery’.

They further advise for the public to be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy road

This morning a number of Translink routes were revealed to not be working due to the weather.

In posts on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) Translink @Translink_NI said:

“Due to weather conditions, the 307b is unable to serve Old Movilla Rd & Strangford Heights & Service 307a is unable to serve Brentwood Way & St Columba’s Drive at present

ULB Due to poor weather conditions, the 128 at 08.45 from #Ballymena to #Carnlough will not operate

And this morning a number of schools in the north and west have announced they are closed today because of the weather.

Snow and Ice warning for Northern Ireland

See the NI Direct advice here

They are: Glendermott Primary School | 50 Ardmore Road – Tuesday 7th January 2025 due to adverse weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge | 415 Lisnaragh Road – Tuesday 7th January 2025 due to adverse weather.

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle | 279 Crockanboy Road – Tuesday 7th January 2025 due to adverse weather.

Our Lady of Fatima Primary School | 92 Ervey Road, Tamnaherin – Tuesday 7th January 2025 due to adverse weather.

Gaelscoil na gCrann | Ballinamullan, Omagh – Tuesday 7th January 2025 due to adverse weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New weather warning for snow and ice

The PSNI urged road users are advised to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland and some bus services have been affected.

Today (January 7) the Met Office advise it will be ‘Cold with wintry showers on Tuesday’.

They add that today (January 7) there will be ‘sunny spells and occasional wintry showers, any fresh snow will be mostly over high ground’.

The report adds it will be ‘feeling very cold in the moderate to fresh northwesterly wind’ and there will be a ‘maximum temperature 4 °C’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, will see ‘clear intervals and occasional wintry showers with local fresh snowfalls and some ice’.

‘Overnight as winds ease showers will die back to northern coastal areas,’ adds the Met Office.

They add it will be ‘frosty’ with a ‘minimum temperature -3 °C’.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), the Met Office advise will be ‘mostly dry but cold with some sunshine, but a chance of some freezing fog in the south’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A few coastal wintry showers. Light winds. Maximum temperature 2 °C,’ they add.

And the outlook for Thursday and Friday is ‘mainly dry and cold, a few north coast showers at first’.

The forecasters add there will be ‘frost and patchy fog’ with ‘cloud and patchy rain preceded by some snow later Friday or Saturday’.

The Met Office also advise that ‘some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services’, ‘there will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and the public could get ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning came as a ‘Yellow National Severe Weather warning’ is in place in the UK – including Northern Ireland.

Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey said more weather warnings are “expected throughout the coming week”.

Freezing temperatures have been causing widespread disruption throughout Northern Ireland with snow blanketing higher ground in parts.

Meanwhile the long range forecast – from Friday 10 Jan - Sunday 19 Jan – says it will be: “A cold, frosty and mostly fine start to Friday, perhaps with a few freezing fog patches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, a band of cloud and rain will edge into the west later, this possibly preceded by some sleet or snow, and likely accompanied by some strong winds.

"This will tend to decay in situ though.

"Through the weekend and beyond, high pressure is likely to develop close to the UK, with generally settled conditions prevailing through mid-month.

"That said, there are likely to be some incursions of milder, windier, more unsettled conditions from the Atlantic at times, especially towards the north and west of the UK.

"These may be preceded by a spell of snow over higher ground and followed by some wintry showers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And further information on January 20 to February 3 adds: “Slowly-evolving weather patterns are most likely at first, with high pressure often in the vicinity of the UK, although the nature of the weather we experience depends on where the high and low pressure centres are relative to the UK.

"Overall, it is likely to be drier than average though.

"Temperatures will generally be close to average, perhaps a little above towards the northwest of the UK, but with an ongoing risk of frost and perhaps fog where clear skies prevail.