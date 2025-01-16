Northern Ireland Councils had 2,317 complaints about stray dogs over the last 6 months whilst 95 impounded dogs were 'humanely destroyed'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data compiled by pet insurance experts at CompareNI.com, Northern Ireland’s largest price comparison site, showed that from April 2024 to September 2024, councils across Northern Ireland had received 2,317 complaints about stray dogs.

And just 243 were returned to their owners directly, without the need to impound them.

The majority of dogs were impounded (1184) and 309 of these dogs were eventually reclaimed by their owner.

Of the unclaimed dogs, 663 were given to animal shelters or organisations and 101 were sold to the public, meaning

just 39% were returned to owners.

Belfast had the most complaints of any council area for stray dogs with 462, retaining top position from last year’s

analysis which looked at a full 12 month period - March 2023 to April 2024.

This year, reviewing the most recent 6-month period from April to September 2024 shows Armagh, Banbridge and

Craigavon retaining their second position with 408 complaints, followed by Antrim and Newtownabbey with 201 -

taking the place of Fermanagh and Omagh who were in third position previously.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon had the highest number of impounded dogs with 194, followed by Belfast (165).

These top two areas were the same for the previous 12 months.

However, third place was taken by Mid Ulster council area (152) replacing Newry, Mourne and Down.

Out of the 11 Council areas 95 unclaimed impounded dogs were 'humanely destroyed'.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had the least number of complaints about stray dogs of any council with 110, a

position previously held by Ards and North Down.

In terms of dog attacks on the person, there were 434 attacks in total in the 11 Northern Ireland council areas.

The most (72) were recorded in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area, with Belfast in second with (61)

attacks and Antrim and Newtownabbey in third (48).

If a dog is seized and the owner can’t be located, the dog will be taken to the council pound where owners may be issued with a warning, caution, fixed penalty fine or even prosecuted and fined up to £1,000.

Commenting on the data Ian Wilson, Managing Director and pet insurance expert at CompareNI.com says: “It’s sad to see that there are over a thousand dogs lost or abandoned over such a short period of time – with just over a third heading home to owners.

"It’s also a worrying time of year as shelters normally see a surge in pets being returned after the Christmas period.

It’s important for families to do their research before rescuing or buying a dog, looking at the needs each breed has

and working out if it’s the right fit for their family, and their finances.

“If households across Northern Ireland have added a dog to the family over the festive period, it’s so important that

they are microchipped.

"If the pup is lost or stolen and is impounded, owners have to claim their dog within five days, if they cannot be identified or located, the dog may be put down or sold.

"This is why it’s vital to microchip all dogs – failing to microchip can also invalidate the owners pet insurance, leaving them unprotected.”