Northern Ireland crime: Concert-goers urged to be "on guard" after reports of fraudulent Oasis and Coldplay tickets sold in recent days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A post on the PSNI website reveals that these transactions have resulted in ‘individual losses amounting to hundreds of pounds’.
Their post adds that they are now ‘urging people to be on their guard for this type of fraud’ and the ‘safest way to ensure tickets are genuine is to purchase them from the authorised ticket seller or authorised re-seller’.
‘We'd also advise against buying tickets from other sources, such as third parties, because you can never be sure of the validity and authenticity of the tickets,’ they add.
Report ticket fraud to your bank and to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or call police on 101. You can also find out more on our website at http://www.psni.police.uk/ticket-fraud
The PSNI describe ticket fraud as "a continuing problem" and that "fraudsters will try everything to lure people into falling for their scams".
Almost £300,000 was lost to ticket fraud in Northern Ireland in 2023.
Data from Action Fraud showed £6.7m was lost to ticket fraud across the UK in the same year.
In Northern Ireland, 299 scam reports were recorded, amounting to a total loss of £291,344, but not everyone who fell victim to fraudsters will have reported it to the authorities.
In an effort to discourage people from buying tickets listed on secondary platforms, Oasis announced that thousands of tickets sold on resale websites will be cancelled ahead of their upcoming reunion tour.
It came after hundreds of complaints about dynamic pricing came from fans who were facing soaring prices for resale tickets after the band's comeback tour sold out for all UK and Ireland dates last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.