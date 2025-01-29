Northern Ireland crime: Concert-goers urged to be "on guard" after reports of fraudulent Oasis and Coldplay tickets sold in recent days

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The PSNI have received reports of ticket fraud from across Northern Ireland in the last few days of people who have lost money paying for what they believed were genuine Oasis and Coldplay tickets.

A post on the PSNI website reveals that these transactions have resulted in ‘individual losses amounting to hundreds of pounds’.

Their post adds that they are now ‘urging people to be on their guard for this type of fraud’ and the ‘safest way to ensure tickets are genuine is to purchase them from the authorised ticket seller or authorised re-seller’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We'd also advise against buying tickets from other sources, such as third parties, because you can never be sure of the validity and authenticity of the tickets,’ they add.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2024.Chris Martin of Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2024.
Chris Martin of Coldplay performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Saturday June 29, 2024.

Report ticket fraud to your bank and to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or call police on 101. You can also find out more on our website at http://www.psni.police.uk/ticket-fraud

The PSNI describe ticket fraud as "a continuing problem" and that "fraudsters will try everything to lure people into falling for their scams".

Almost £300,000 was lost to ticket fraud in Northern Ireland in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Data from Action Fraud showed £6.7m was lost to ticket fraud across the UK in the same year.

File photo dated 31/05/23 of ColdplayFile photo dated 31/05/23 of Coldplay
File photo dated 31/05/23 of Coldplay

In Northern Ireland, 299 scam reports were recorded, amounting to a total loss of £291,344, but not everyone who fell victim to fraudsters will have reported it to the authorities.

In an effort to discourage people from buying tickets listed on secondary platforms, Oasis announced that thousands of tickets sold on resale websites will be cancelled ahead of their upcoming reunion tour.

It came after hundreds of complaints about dynamic pricing came from fans who were facing soaring prices for resale tickets after the band's comeback tour sold out for all UK and Ireland dates last year.

Related topics:Northern IrelandOasisPSNIColdplayData

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice