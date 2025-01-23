Northern Ireland Crime: Man in 50s rushed to hospital after being stabbed in neck and another man also injured in serious assault in east Belfast
In a statement PSNI Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.30am this morning, Thursday 23rd January, that two men had been attacked in the Templemore Avenue area.
“An altercation occurred, and a man aged in his 50s was allegedly stabbed in his neck – sustaining a serious injury.
“He required hospital treatment, and remains in a serious, but stable condition.
“A second man reported non-life-threatening injuries,” he added.
Detective Sergeant Alexander added that “police attended the scene including officers from our ARV and Dog Unit - and extensively searched the area for the two suspects” – but they were not found.
“Our enquiries are continuing today, and the Templemore Avenue area has now fully reopened,” he added.
"Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 77 23/01/25."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/