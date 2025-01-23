Northern Ireland Crime: Man in 50s rushed to hospital after being stabbed in neck and another man also injured in serious assault in east Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives in east Belfast have started an investigation after a serious assault this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement PSNI Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.30am this morning, Thursday 23rd January, that two men had been attacked in the Templemore Avenue area.

“An altercation occurred, and a man aged in his 50s was allegedly stabbed in his neck – sustaining a serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A busy hospital

“He required hospital treatment, and remains in a serious, but stable condition.

“A second man reported non-life-threatening injuries,” he added.

Detective Sergeant Alexander added that “police attended the scene including officers from our ARV and Dog Unit - and extensively searched the area for the two suspects” – but they were not found.

“Our enquiries are continuing today, and the Templemore Avenue area has now fully reopened,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 77 23/01/25."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/