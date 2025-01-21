Northern Ireland Crime: Resident escapes injury when petrol bomb thrown through apartment window last night

Inchcolm Avenue Ballymena - Google maps

Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Ballymena yesterday evening, Monday 20th January.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Shortly after 11.15pm, it was reported that a brick had been thrown through the window of a property in the Inchcolm Avenue area followed by a petrol bomb.

“Damage was caused to the inside of the apartment, however no one was injured.

“This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and I’m appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1818 20/01/25.