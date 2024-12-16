Northern Ireland crime: Victim sustains injuries to injuries to his hand, torso and head during aggravated burglary by man with crutches

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at the Laurelbank area of Dunmurry on Sunday 15th December, made an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7:35pm, it was reported to police that a male entered a property in the area.

"The male, who had crutches, is reported to have assaulted a man in his 30s who was inside the property during the incident.

"It was reported that the incident later continued into the street, with a number of other people involved.

"The male who was assaulted received injuries to his hand, torso and head.

“A 40 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

" He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1395 15/12/24.