Affectionate crossbreed Ginny is going to celebrate Christmas in her happy place surrounded by love with owners who “can’t imagine life without their special girl.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ginny was adopted from Dogs Trust Ballymena as a puppy in 2021 but sadly was returned to the charity’s care in January 2024.

Ginny lacked confidence with strangers and other dogs so worked closely with the Dogs Trust training team who watched her blossom

Ginny

into a confident and playful dog

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seven months in kennels, Ginny found her perfect match and will spend Christmas in her happy place with owners who “can’t

imagine life without their special girl”.

The great news comes after Ginny who first came into the care of Dogs Trust Ballymena in February 2021 as a tiny puppy along with her five siblings, and was adopted during the pandemic, was sadly in January 2024 was returned to Ballymena rehoming centre after her owners felt they could no longer care for her.

Ginny

So partly due to being rehomed during a pandemic, three-year-old Ginny wasn’t the most socialised dog so had worries around meeting strangers and other dogs.

And was very nervous during her first vet check and took time to settle into life in kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the training team at Dogs Trust Ballymena were gentle and kind as they implemented a training plan for Ginny which included allowing her time to slowly build relationships with her carers, taking her walks offsite to build her confidence, introducing Ginny to other dogs, helping her learn vet visits where nothing to fear and muzzle training so she was happy walking wearing a muzzle.

After the Dogs Trust Ballymena team soon began to witness big changes with Ginny as she quickly built bonds with her carers, made friends easily and progressed well with all areas of her training as her confidence grew.

Ginny

As Ginny’s loving, affectionate and comical character blossomed it didn’t take long for her to catch the eye quite literally of her forever family.

So after losing their much-loved dog in 2023, Mr and Mrs Stott from Lisburn were ready to welcome another doggy friend into their life so visited Dogs Trust Ballymena and spotted Ginny relaxing in bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginny turned her head to give her admirers the side eye and that was all it took for love to blossom.

They applied to adopt Ginny that day, before joining her for their first walk together.

Then followed multiple meets at the rehoming centre as they got to know each other.

In August, after seven months in Dogs Trust care, staff bid an emotional farewell to a more confident Ginny who had stolen their hearts, as she went to her forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Ginny, Mrs Stott said: “I think Ginny chose us as much as we chose her.

"We visited ten times before she came home and on the fourth visit, when she saw us, she wanted us to come and play with her which was a really special moment.

"Ginny is very playful, loves her toys and going for a walk and a sniff are her favourite pastimes. She also enjoys chilling

and loves to lie on the couch on top of us.

"She has such an affectionate nature, way more so than our previous dog. We really can’t imagine life without her now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We have bought Ginny a dog friendly advent calendar and she will be getting new toys and lots of long walks this Christmas.

"I would recommend adopting from Dogs Trust to anyone as the help and support they provide is so good and without Dogs Trust we wouldn’t be sharing our life with our very special girl.”

Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “While in our care for the second time, staff spent a lot of time with Ginny to help build her confidence and we slowly witnessed her change in front of our eyes.

"It is what our job is all about, helping every dog in our care find the right home for them and we can’t imagine a better match for Ginny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thrilled she has well and truly landed on her paws, is content and loved in her happy place this Christmas and we wish the same for all our current residents.”

There’s no place happier than a warm, comfortable home, surrounded by your loved ones.

Sadly, not every dog will be in such a happy place this Christmas.

But at Dogs Trust we are here to help dogs who already have a loving family stay with them, and to help dogs looking for a forever home to find one.

Every dog deserves a happy place - for Christmas, and for life.