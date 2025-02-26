Northern Ireland house fire: Tragedy as man in 60's dies overnight in house fire - firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought to extinguish the blaze

The Northern Ireland Fire Service have sympathised with the loved ones of a man who died following a house fire on Greenan Road, Loughbrickland in Co Down.

The spokesman said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a house fire at 4.25am this morning (Wednesday 26 February 2025).

"Two appliances from Banbridge Fire Station and 1 Appliance from Newry Fire Station attended the incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property to extinguish the fire.

"One male occupant, aged in his 60s, tragically passed away at the scene.

“Firefighters left the scene at 6.03am and the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.”

And a spokesman for the PSNI added that they were notified of the fire shortly before 4.30am, and that attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

They added that ‘Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze but, sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Enquiries are ongoing; however at this stage, it is not believed that the death is suspicious’.

