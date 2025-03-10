Northern Ireland missing: Appeal for high risk missing Andrew Maguire last seen on March 9 in the Benview Park area of Belfast

Police have launched an appeal for high risk missing Andrew Maguire.

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon says: “*High Risk Missing Person Appeal*

"Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing person Andrew Maguire and are appealing for any information in relation to his whereabouts.

"He was last seen in the Benview Park area of Belfast at approx. 0930 Hours on Sunday 9th March 2025.

"Police have information to suggest he may have travelled to the Portadown on Sunday afternoon between approx. 1350-1700 Hours and may have used public transport”.

It adds that he is 35-years-old and 5ft 8ins tall with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a Grey t-shirt under a navy top/jacket, navy track bottoms, and dark trainers.

"Andrew has links to the Belfast, Gilford, Portadown, Banbridge, and Dromore area,” adds the post.