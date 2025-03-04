Northern Ireland missing: Appeal for information about missing Abobkr Sunbul last seen one month ago at Belfast Islamic Centre

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Abobkr Sunbul.

A post on Police social media says that Abobkr Sunbul was last seen at the Belfast Islamic Centre approximately 1 month ago.

Police are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Abobkr’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1106 of 23/02/25.

