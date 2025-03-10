Northern Ireland missing: Appeal to find missing 44-year-old last seen in the Maghaberry area at 7pm on Saturday 8th March
Police are investigating the report of a missing person 44 year old Piotr Czylok.
A post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh says that ‘Piotr was last seen in the Maghaberry area at 7pm on Saturday 8th March’.
It adds that Piotr is also known to drive a red Ford S MAX car.
Should you have any information that may assist our enquiries then please contact 101 quoting reference number 890 of 9th March.