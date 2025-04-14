Northern Ireland missing: Concern for the welfare of 56-Year-Old David McVeigh last seen 12 days ago

There is growing concern for missing David McVeigh who was last seen approximately 12 Days ago within the vicinity of College Green, Belfast.

A post on Police South Belfast asks anyone who has seen the 56-year-old to please tell the PSNI.

They are asked to contact Police on 101 and quote serial 1139 of 11/04/25.

