By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:17 GMT
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare of Gary Patterson who is reported to be missing from the Larne area since October 10th 2024.

A post revealing the concern was posted on Police Mid & East Antrim

The appeals asks anyone who may have any information which may assist Police in efforts to locate Mr Patterson, to please contact 101 and quote serial 530 of 20/12/2024

