Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for 15-year-old Scarlet Crockard who may be in Greater Belfast area

There is increasing concern for the wellbeing of missing 15-year-old Scarlet Crockard.

In a post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh, officers say: “We are concerned as to the current whereabouts of 15 year old Scarlet Crockard.

"She was last seen at 10:30am on Wednesday 1st January in the Lisburn area.

"Scarlet was last seen wearing a black cap, black puffer style coat, dark grey trousers and grey and white Nike trainers.

"Scarlet may possibly have travelled to the Greater Belfast area.