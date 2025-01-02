Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for 15-year-old Scarlet Crockard who may be in Greater Belfast area

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:54 GMT
There is increasing concern for the wellbeing of missing 15-year-old Scarlet Crockard.
In a post on Police Lisburn & Castlereagh, officers say: “We are concerned as to the current whereabouts of 15 year old Scarlet Crockard.

"She was last seen at 10:30am on Wednesday 1st January in the Lisburn area.

Missing Scarlet CrockardMissing Scarlet Crockard
"Scarlet was last seen wearing a black cap, black puffer style coat, dark grey trousers and grey and white Nike trainers.

"Scarlet may possibly have travelled to the Greater Belfast area.

"If you have seen her or have information as to her current whereabouts please contact us on 999 if an emergency or 101 quoting serial #1751 01/01/25.”

