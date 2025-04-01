Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for 71-year-old William ‘Billy’ Murray

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:54 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 07:58 BST
There is increasing concern for missing 71-year-old William ‘Billy’ Murray.

A post on Police North Belfast says that Billy was last seen at approximately 12.25pm in the area of Carlisle Circus/Clifton Street, Belfast on 29th March 2025.

Billy is believed to be wearing a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hoody.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1583 – 30/03/25.

