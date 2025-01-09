Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for the welfare of missing Amanda McCrory
There is increasing concern about missing Amanda McCrory.
A post on Police North Belfast says: “Amanda was last seen at approximately 00.30 hours on Monday 6th January 2025, in the area of Tennent Street, Belfast.
“Amanda was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood and black jogging bottoms.
"If you have any information which may assist Police in efforts to locate Amanda, please contact Police on 101 and quote serial 840 of 08/01/25”.
