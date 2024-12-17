Northern Ireland missing: Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 12-year-old David Conboy

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:15 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 15:34 BST

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 12-year-old David Conboy.
placeholder image
The youngster was last seen at approximately 11.00 hours on Monday 16th December 2024 in the Mount Eagles area of Dunmurry.

David is described as approximately 4ft in height, with blonde hair that is short around the back and sides, but longer at the front.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer coat and would normally wear grey or black tracksuit bottoms.

Any sightings or information on David's whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote reference number 59 of 17/12/2024.

