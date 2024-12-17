Northern Ireland missing: Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 12-year-old David Conboy

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 12-year-old David Conboy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster was last seen at approximately 11.00 hours on Monday 16th December 2024 in the Mount Eagles area of Dunmurry.

David is described as approximately 4ft in height, with blonde hair that is short around the back and sides, but longer at the front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffer coat and would normally wear grey or black tracksuit bottoms.